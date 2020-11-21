Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges

Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges1 min read
Taxi passengers travelling to and from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports are now subject to a luggage charge, according to an announcement published on the website of the Royal Gazette on Monday.
An order signed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Oct 28, and which became effective on Nov 17, permits taxi drivers to charge passengers between 20 baht and 100 baht extra for luggage.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS