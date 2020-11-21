November 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Main Taxi stand of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Main Taxi stand of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


Taxi passengers travelling to and from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports are now subject to a luggage charge, according to an announcement published on the website of the Royal Gazette on Monday.

An order signed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Oct 28, and which became effective on Nov 17, permits taxi drivers to charge passengers between 20 baht and 100 baht extra for luggage.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Excessive PM2.5 dust detected in eight areas in Bangkok and its suburbs

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Pro-monarchy supporter caught with pistol, bullets at rally site

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Protests: 55 People Injured in Clashes at Kiakkai

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Lazada releases statement on alleged data leak

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack after over 20 rockets hit Afghan capital, killing 8

37 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close