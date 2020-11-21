November 21, 2020

Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand recorded ten new COVID-19 cases today, six Thais and four foreigners in state quarantine, according to the CCSA.

Among the Thais are a 52-year old house maid and a 22-year old female student returning from the Netherlands, a 61-year old man and a 25-year old student arriving from the United States, a 30-year old woman arriving from Sweden and a 43-year old masseuse arriving from Czech Republic.

The other infections are a 55-year old Dutch businessman arriving from Germany, a 56-year old Swiss man arriving from Switzerland, a 32-year old Belgian engineer arriving from Belgium and one 15-year old Indian student arriving from India.

