Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday

Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday1 min read
Thailand recorded ten new COVID-19 cases today, six Thais and four foreigners in state quarantine, according to the CCSA.
Among the Thais are a 52-year old house maid and a 22-year old female student returning from the Netherlands, a 61-year old man and a 25-year old student arriving from the United States, a 30-year old woman arriving from Sweden and a 43-year old masseuse arriving from Czech Republic.
The other infections are a 55-year old Dutch businessman arriving from Germany, a 56-year old Swiss man arriving from Switzerland, a 32-year old Belgian engineer arriving from Belgium and one 15-year old Indian student arriving from India.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World