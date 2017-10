Monta Yokratanakan, better known as “Ying Kai”, was today (Oct 19) given three years in prison and a 590,000 baht fine after the Criminal Court ruled her guilty of human trafficking.

Monta, who earlier depicted herself as a high-society woman, was earlier charged for forcing three women from the North to hard working as maids in her house in Bangkok from 5am to 10pm between 2008 and 2010 without paying monthly wage but only small living allowances.

By Thai PBS