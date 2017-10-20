Thailand launches world’s first reference book in Thai herbs

BANGKOK, 20 October 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Medical Sciences has launched the world’s first reference book on Thai medicinal herbs, in an attempt to lower imports of foreign medicines.

Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn revealed that the book is intended to provide information on alternatives to modern overseas drugs. The book was also published by the Department of Medical Sciences in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

