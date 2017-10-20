Friday, October 20, 2017
Italy arrests 6 members of Libya oil smuggling ring

Italian police yesterday announced the arrest of six members of an international network which smuggled stolen Libyan fuel to Italy and Europe.

A police statement said officers from the Sicilian city of Catania have arrested six people, two from Malta, two from Libya and two Italians, while the search continues for another three Libyans.

According to the statement, the group smuggled stolen fuel from the Zawiya refinery in Libya by sea to Sicily and then sold it across Europe.

