Predee Daochai is the new finance minister, while Supattanapong Punmeechaow doubles up as energy minister and deputy prime minister, in the cabinet reshuffle published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday.

The Gazette announced six changes in the cabinet.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts