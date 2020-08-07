August 7, 2020

Thailand ready to offer assistance to Lebanon and help Thais there

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon

Beirut, the capital and largest city of Lebanon. Photo: nutznutzer (Pixabay).


BANGKOK(NNT) – The Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says Thailand is ready to send humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, following a huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday that killed or injured many people. The ministry is ready to assist Thai nationals in Lebanon as soon as possible.

Mr. Don said that some 200 Thais are living in Lebanon. There are no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed in the blast, but the incident is likely to cause emotional trauma. For assistance, Thai nationals in Lebanon can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the embassy also has jurisdiction over Lebanon.

