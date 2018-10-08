Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok
Huge railway beam falls off lorry onto Bangkok road

A massive concrete beam weighing about 40 tonnes fell off a lorry on inbound Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Chatuchak district on Monday morning, causing widespread congestion in the area as workers prepared to remove the fallen beam.

No injuries were reported.

