Huge railway beam falls off lorry onto Bangkok road

A massive concrete beam weighing about 40 tonnes fell off a lorry on inbound Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Chatuchak district on Monday morning, causing widespread congestion in the area as workers prepared to remove the fallen beam.
No injuries were reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
