BANGKOK — A driver narrowly escaped injury – or worse – when a giant metal bar fell from an elevated rail under construction and landed on her car Friday afternoon.

The piece, known as a launcher, struck the hood of the Nissan March at about 3.30pm on the inbound Phahonyothin Road close to Ratchayothin intersection.

By Teeranai Charuvastra