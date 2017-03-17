Charity marathon run ends with about 125 million baht in donations received

One Million Five Hundred Thousand Steps Run for Life marathon runners have finally reached their destination at Siraraj hospital Friday afternoon with proceeds from public donations totaling 125 million baht far exceeding the original target of 99 million baht.

The 20 runners with some 30 reservists who are mostly 4th-6th year medical science students of Siriraj hospital were joined in their last leg of the marathon run by several entertainers, among them singers Toon Body Slam and Add Carabao who joined the charity run on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

By Thai PBS Reporters