Marquez starts in pole position in MotoGP Thailand





After passing through Q1 for the fourth time since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013, Marc Márquez starts from pole position for the 50th time in the class and the 78th time overall in his Grand Prix career.

He became the third rider to reach the milestone of 50 poles, after Mick Doohan (58) and Valentino Rossi (55).

Marc Márquez became the first ever rider since the qualifying format was introduced in 2013 to qualify on pole position after passing through Q1. On Sunday, he will be aiming to become the third rider to win a race after passing through Q1 along with Jack Miller (Assen – 2016) and Cal Crutchlow (Phillip Island – 2016).

