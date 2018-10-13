The nation holds events in remembrance of the late King Bhumibol





A huge portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been put on display at Sanam Luang for people to lay wreaths and to pay respect to the beloved Monarch to commemorate the second anniversary of His Majesty’s passing.

An alm offering ceremony will be held at the Royal Plaza at about 6 am Saturday and a candle light ceremony, organized by the government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, will be held at Sanam Luang at about 7 pm. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, his cabinet, government officials and members of the public.

