Over 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales seized in Kalasin province

Thai police seized about 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales, worth about 50 million baht, from a truck in the north-eastern province of Kalasin on Wednesday, as it was heading for Mukdahan province to be smuggled through Laos and into China.

Pol Col Ariyaphol Sinsorn, deputy commander of the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division, said that the seizure was the result of cooperation between the Thai police and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

