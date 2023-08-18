Over 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales seized in Kalasin province

TN August 18, 2023 0
Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata)

Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Photo: Dushy Ranetunge.

Thai police seized about 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales, worth about 50 million baht, from a truck in the north-eastern province of Kalasin on Wednesday, as it was heading for Mukdahan province to be smuggled through Laos and into China.

New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

Pol Col Ariyaphol Sinsorn, deputy commander of the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division, said that the seizure was the result of cooperation between the Thai police and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN August 18, 2023 0
Buriram downtown

‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants

TN August 10, 2023 0
Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs

New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

TN July 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

United Thai Nation party backs Pheu Thai coalition

TN August 18, 2023 0
Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata)

Over 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales seized in Kalasin province

TN August 18, 2023 0
High speed train at railway station in China

SRT Plans New Company for Northeast Train Project to China

TN August 18, 2023 0
Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Three people rescued from burning townhouse in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao

TN August 18, 2023 0
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN August 18, 2023 0