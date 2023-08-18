United Thai Nation party backs Pheu Thai coalition

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo. Image: United Thai Nation Party / Youtube.

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party has agreed to join a coalition led by the Pheu Thai Party. However, it denies bargaining for the energy portfolio amid a report that prospective coalition allies are wrangling over cabinet posts ahead of the next prime ministerial vote.

August 22nd set for next vote on a new Thai prime minister

Akradech Wongpituchroj, a UTN MP for Ratchaburi and party spokesman, said that the party has agreed to take part in the Pheu Thai-led coalition on condition that Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law, remains intact.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chairith Yonpiam and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

