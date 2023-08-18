PM Prayut inspects northeastern railway upgrade

BANGKOK (NNT) – Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today inspected the renovation of the northeastern railroad on the Map Kabao – Thanon Chira Junction section. This double-track railway upgrade is expected to significantly improve the speed of both passenger and freight trains.

The Prime Minister’s inspection trip started at Hin Lap Railway Station in Saraburi, where he boarded a train to Pha Sadet tunnel, which is one of the tunnel networks running underneath mountains.

State Railway of Thailand Governor Niruj Maneepun said the construction on this section is 97% complete, with civil engineering work expected to be completed next year, enabling the partial opening of the line.

