SRT Plans New Company for Northeast Train Project to China

TN August 18, 2023 0
High speed train at railway station in China

High speed train at railway station in China. Photo: Pixabay. CC0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to establish a new company dedicated to operating the forthcoming high-speed train routes in the northeastern region of the country, with the primary goal of enhancing Thailand’s railway links with China.

Electric Train Project in Nakhon Ratchasima Approved

Drawing inspiration from the existing SRT Electrified Train Co. Ltd, responsible for managing Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link and the SRT Red Line, the envisioned new company is expected to take on a similar operational structure. The Ministry of Transport is actively engaged in crafting the organizational blueprint for the prospective unit, with the expectation of finalizing the study’s outcomes by the end of 2023.

The strategic timeline aims to ensure the new company’s establishment promptly thereafter, enabling it to be operational by the time China provides technological expertise and knowledge concerning high-speed trains in 11 specific areas to Thai personnel. This anticipated transfer of knowledge is projected to occur in the latter part of 2024.

