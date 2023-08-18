Three people rescued from burning townhouse in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

An elderly couple and a woman were safely rescued after they became trapped in a burning three-story townhouse in a housing estate in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district late last night (Thursday).

Fire fighters and EMTs rushed to the Amornphand housing estate, in Soi 84 off Chokchai 4 Road, when they were alerted to a fire in one of the townhouses.

