Three people rescued from burning townhouse in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao
An elderly couple and a woman were safely rescued after they became trapped in a burning three-story townhouse in a housing estate in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district late last night (Thursday).
Fire fighters and EMTs rushed to the Amornphand housing estate, in Soi 84 off Chokchai 4 Road, when they were alerted to a fire in one of the townhouses.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World