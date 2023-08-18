Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Aug 18 (TNA) – Nakhon Ratchasima is grappling with a severe drought as the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon have caused a lack of rainfall for over two months, resulting in agricultural yields suffering from water shortages.
Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain
The impact of this prolonged dry spell has been felt across the province. In Sung Nern District, farmers began planting rice in their fields two months ago, yet there has been no rainfall until now.
TNA