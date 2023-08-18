Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN August 18, 2023 0
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Aug 18 (TNA) – Nakhon Ratchasima is grappling with a severe drought as the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon have caused a lack of rainfall for over two months, resulting in agricultural yields suffering from water shortages.

Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

The impact of this prolonged dry spell has been felt across the province. In Sung Nern District, farmers began planting rice in their fields two months ago, yet there has been no rainfall until now.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Buriram downtown

‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants

TN August 10, 2023 0
Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs

New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

TN July 27, 2023 0
Ya Ba tablets

4 million speed pills seized in Khon Kaen

TN July 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Three people rescued from burning townhouse in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao

TN August 18, 2023 0
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

TN August 18, 2023 0
Patong Night Market in Phuket

Woman Arrested in Phuket For Alleged 12 Million Baht Money Savings Fraud

TN August 18, 2023 0
Motorcycle taxi driver in Bangkok.

Rival Motorbike Taxi Groups Clash in Pattaya, Four People Injured

TN August 18, 2023 0
The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station

Bangkok Pink Line monorail victim of fake news

TN August 17, 2023 0