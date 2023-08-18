Woman Arrested in Phuket For Alleged 12 Million Baht Money Savings Fraud

A woman was arrested in Patong after she was allegedly involved in the fraud of a village money savings group involving more than 12 million baht.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told TPN media that this week they had arrested Mrs. Orawan (Her age was not given by police) at a restaurant in Patong. She is accused of theft and fraud.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

