Woman Arrested in Phuket For Alleged 12 Million Baht Money Savings Fraud

Patong Night Market in Phuket

Patong Night Market in Phuket. Photo by Gregory from Pexels.

A woman was arrested in Patong after she was allegedly involved in the fraud of a village money savings group involving more than 12 million baht.

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told TPN media that this week they had arrested Mrs. Orawan (Her age was not given by police) at a restaurant in Patong. She is accused of theft and fraud.

