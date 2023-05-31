Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A Chinese couple living in a 67-million-baht house in Bangkok were arrested on Wednesday for alleged multinational fraud, with damage estimated at 10 billion baht, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

Shaoxian Su, 31, and his girlfriend Keyi Ye, 25, were taken into custody at their house in The Palazzo Srinakarin housing estate, in Prawet district, on Wednesday morning on charges of public fraud and money laundering.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

French Associations Jointly Launch New Bureau in Bangkok

TN May 31, 2023 0
Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver fined Bt2,000, license suspended for overcharging

TN May 30, 2023 0
LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

Bangkok to Celebrate Pride Month in June

TN May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0
Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design

Today is World No Tobacco Day, Thailand Campaign is Focused on Stopping Vaping

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback

TN May 31, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0