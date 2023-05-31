Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud
A Chinese couple living in a 67-million-baht house in Bangkok were arrested on Wednesday for alleged multinational fraud, with damage estimated at 10 billion baht, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said.
Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks
Shaoxian Su, 31, and his girlfriend Keyi Ye, 25, were taken into custody at their house in The Palazzo Srinakarin housing estate, in Prawet district, on Wednesday morning on charges of public fraud and money laundering.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
