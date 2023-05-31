French Associations Jointly Launch New Bureau in Bangkok

TN May 31, 2023 0
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium. Photo: Schland / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – A group of French associations led by Alliance Française Bangkok and Michelin Group have announced the opening of the new bureau early next month.

Prayut meets Macron for bilateral talks to reinforce cooperation in all aspects

The inauguration of “Bureau des Associations” will be held at the beginning of June in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, Mr. Ariya Banomyong, President of Alliance Française Bangkok, and Mr. Hervé Deguine, Director of Public Affairs Asia-Pacific and NGO Relations at Michelin, Alliance Française Bangkok said in its press release on Wednesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0
Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver fined Bt2,000, license suspended for overcharging

TN May 30, 2023 0
LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

Bangkok to Celebrate Pride Month in June

TN May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0
Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design

Today is World No Tobacco Day, Thailand Campaign is Focused on Stopping Vaping

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback

TN May 31, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0