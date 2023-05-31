French Associations Jointly Launch New Bureau in Bangkok

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium. Photo: Schland / Pixabay.









BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – A group of French associations led by Alliance Française Bangkok and Michelin Group have announced the opening of the new bureau early next month.

The inauguration of “Bureau des Associations” will be held at the beginning of June in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, Mr. Ariya Banomyong, President of Alliance Française Bangkok, and Mr. Hervé Deguine, Director of Public Affairs Asia-Pacific and NGO Relations at Michelin, Alliance Française Bangkok said in its press release on Wednesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

