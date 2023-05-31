Small Boats in Phuket Banned From Going Into The Sea

TN May 31, 2023 0
Storm approaching Coral Island in Phuket

Storm approaching Coral Island in Phuket. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning informing that small boats are being banned from leaving ports into the open sea until June 4th, 2023.

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms and Intense Heat Across Thailand

The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Nachapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), from May 30th to June 4th heavy rain will take place along with strong waves in the Andaman Sea up to three meters high in the open sea or more than three meters high in a thunderstorm area.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Foreign Man Destroys Side Mirrors of Minivan During Road Rage Incident in Phuket

TN May 30, 2023 0
Coral in Thailand

Phuket Governor Orders Investigation Over Underwater Painting

TN May 29, 2023 0
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Russian Tourist Drowns On Patong Beach

TN May 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0
Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design

Today is World No Tobacco Day, Thailand Campaign is Focused on Stopping Vaping

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback

TN May 31, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0