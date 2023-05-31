Small Boats in Phuket Banned From Going Into The Sea









The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning informing that small boats are being banned from leaving ports into the open sea until June 4th, 2023.

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms and Intense Heat Across Thailand

The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Nachapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), from May 30th to June 4th heavy rain will take place along with strong waves in the Andaman Sea up to three meters high in the open sea or more than three meters high in a thunderstorm area.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

