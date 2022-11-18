Prayut meets Macron for bilateral talks to reinforce cooperation in all aspects









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai prime minister and French president have engaged in a bilateral discussion that is believed to usher in tighter relations between Thailand and France. The two leaders also expressed appreciation for the dynamism in Thai-French relations.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha held a bilateral discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron. The latter is participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting as a special guest of the host economy Thailand. After the talks, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri elaborated on the main contents of the discussion. He said Gen. Prayut was happy to meet the French leader for talks once more and welcomes the dynamism in Thai-French relations. He said the French president’s visit is believed to contribute to the strengthening of relations and yield concrete results.

