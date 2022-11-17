November 17, 2022

Wires burst into flames and topple power pole in Pattaya, causing explosion and widespread power outage

31 mins ago TN
Power cables in Thailand

Power cables in Thailand. Photo: kris krüg / flickr.




A tangled mess of overhead wires in Pattaya on Wednesday suddenly burst into flames and toppled a power pole, causing an explosion and widespread power outage.

An unidentified Thai pedestrian recorded a video clip of a fire that was burning a bunch of overhead wires on Soi 1 on Ratchawarun Road in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

