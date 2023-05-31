Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback

TN May 31, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party in Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has announced that he will step down as the Democrat Party’s secretary-general once the party selects its new leader and executives on July 13. His decision comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit resigned as party leader following disappointing results from the May 14 election, in which the party secured fewer House seats than anticipated.

Abhisit may return as leader of the Democrat Party

Chalermchai said the decision to choose a younger person as the party’s new leader would be left to a party committee to decide during the planned general assembly. He also addressed the possibility of the Democrat Party forming a political alliance with the Pheu Thai party if the Move Forward Party fails to garner sufficient support from members of parliament to establish a new coalition government, saying any such deal would require formal party resolution support.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design

Today is World No Tobacco Day, Thailand Campaign is Focused on Stopping Vaping

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Dengue clinical trials at Ratchaburi hospital in Thailand

Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry

TN May 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0
Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design

Today is World No Tobacco Day, Thailand Campaign is Focused on Stopping Vaping

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback

TN May 31, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0