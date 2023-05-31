Democrat Party Secretary-General to Step Down After Election Setback









BANGKOK (NNT) – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has announced that he will step down as the Democrat Party’s secretary-general once the party selects its new leader and executives on July 13. His decision comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit resigned as party leader following disappointing results from the May 14 election, in which the party secured fewer House seats than anticipated.

Abhisit may return as leader of the Democrat Party

Chalermchai said the decision to choose a younger person as the party’s new leader would be left to a party committee to decide during the planned general assembly. He also addressed the possibility of the Democrat Party forming a political alliance with the Pheu Thai party if the Move Forward Party fails to garner sufficient support from members of parliament to establish a new coalition government, saying any such deal would require formal party resolution support.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





