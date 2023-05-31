Continuing contraction in exports a major challenge for new government: KRC

TN May 31, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province. Photo: Cpl. Wesley Timm / United States Marines Corps.




Thailand’s continuing export contraction, now in its seventh consecutive month, with April down by 7.6% year on year, will pose a real challenge for the new government, according to a forecast by the Kasikorn Research Centre (KRC).

Thai Export Sector Recovery Expected in 2nd Half of 2023

The centre attributed the slide to the global economic slowdown, putting pressure on purchasing by Thailand’s major customers, including the United States, Japan and the Euro Zone.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



