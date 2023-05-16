Abhisit may return as leader of the Democrat Party

Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva

Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva. Photo: Government of Thailand.




Former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva should return to the helm after Jurin Laksanawisit resigned to take responsibility for the party’s losses in the general election, according to deputy leader Sathit Pitutecha today (Tuesday).

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

The Democrat party won 26 parliamentary seats in the general election.

He claimed that Abhisit is the appropriate person replace Jurin, adding that party executives will have to sit down and discuss the matter.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



