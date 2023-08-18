Rival Motorbike Taxi Groups Clash in Pattaya, Four People Injured

An alley in Pattaya turned into a war zone in the small hours of Friday when a group of ride-sharing riders, Bolt, clashed with a group of orange-vested traditional motorbike taxi riders, Win, leaving four Bolt riders injured. One man nearly lost his finger.

Pattaya police were alerted at 2:30 AM on Friday, August 18th, to a physical altercation between two groups of public transport riders at the entrance of Soi 9 on Pattaya Second Road in the Banglamung area of Chonburi, near Central Mall and, ironically, the Pattaya Police Station. Authorities swiftly responded to the scene to break up the disturbance.

