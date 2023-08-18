Rival Motorbike Taxi Groups Clash in Pattaya, Four People Injured
An alley in Pattaya turned into a war zone in the small hours of Friday when a group of ride-sharing riders, Bolt, clashed with a group of orange-vested traditional motorbike taxi riders, Win, leaving four Bolt riders injured. One man nearly lost his finger.
Pattaya police were alerted at 2:30 AM on Friday, August 18th, to a physical altercation between two groups of public transport riders at the entrance of Soi 9 on Pattaya Second Road in the Banglamung area of Chonburi, near Central Mall and, ironically, the Pattaya Police Station. Authorities swiftly responded to the scene to break up the disturbance.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News