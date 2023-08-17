Bangkok Pink Line monorail victim of fake news
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has denied, as a fake news report, that it conducted a trial run for the Pink Line monorail system on August 15 and will open it for public trials between September and October.
Pink Line Monorail Expected to Open in November
The report claimed that the Pink Line will be officially opened for service in November.
“The reports are not true. They are not in line with the implementation timeframe set by our concessionaire, the Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM),” the MRTA press release says.
By Thai PBS World