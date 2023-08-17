Bangkok Pink Line monorail victim of fake news

TN August 17, 2023 0
The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station. Photo: Tarmashiba. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has denied, as a fake news report, that it conducted a trial run for the Pink Line monorail system on August 15 and will open it for public trials between September and October.

Pink Line Monorail Expected to Open in November

The report claimed that the Pink Line will be officially opened for service in November.

“The reports are not true. They are not in line with the implementation timeframe set by our concessionaire, the Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM),” the MRTA press release says.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

