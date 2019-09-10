Government to Issue New Economic Stimulus Measures Later This Month

Government to Issue New Economic Stimulus Measures Later This Month1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 10 (TNA) – The government plans to launch the new economic stimulus measures at the end of this month to help the agricultural sector increase their production values and to increase the agriculture sector share in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.
In addition to the government’s welfare card, the new assistance measure will focus on the large agricultural sector after it contributes only 3-4 percent to the country’s GDP.
