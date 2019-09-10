Government to Issue New Economic Stimulus Measures Later This Month





BANGKOK, Sept 10 (TNA) – The government plans to launch the new economic stimulus measures at the end of this month to help the agricultural sector increase their production values and to increase the agriculture sector share in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

In addition to the government’s welfare card, the new assistance measure will focus on the large agricultural sector after it contributes only 3-4 percent to the country’s GDP.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



