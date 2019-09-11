Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool





PHUKET: A 49-year-old Australian man was found dead in a resort pool in Nai Harn this morning (Sept 11). At this stage Chalong Police believe that his death may be related to medication he was taking for bipolar disorder.

Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police was notified of the death of the Australian man, from Caringbah, New South Wales, by staff at the Naiharn Beach Resort at 6am.

By The Phuket News

