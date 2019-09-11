Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool

Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool1 min read
PHUKET: A 49-year-old Australian man was found dead in a resort pool in Nai Harn this morning (Sept 11). At this stage Chalong Police believe that his death may be related to medication he was taking for bipolar disorder.
Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police was notified of the death of the Australian man, from Caringbah, New South Wales, by staff at the Naiharn Beach Resort at 6am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News