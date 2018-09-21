Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways
DPM Somkid calls on state enterprises to help elevate Thai Airways

By TN / September 21, 2018

BANGKOK, 21st September 2018 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs has ordered Thai Airways to pursue its strategy for making Thailand a hub of aviation and itself a premium airline by the end of this year.

At a seminar titled “Partnering for Thailand’s Sustainable Progress”, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak discussed Thailand’s capacity to become a hub of aviation, saying that such an achievement is possible but requires the cooperation of all sectors. He directed Thai Airways to complete its development strategy; its plane acquisition plan; new route plot and profit scheme within the next three months, or by the end of the year, stating the government is ready to provide support so that it can become a leading airline.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

