Bangkok

Van driver faces sack for slapping woman’s face

By TN / October 14, 2018

The driver of a Bangkok-Lop Buri passenger van will be fined and blacklisted by the state-owned Transport Co and also faces the sack after a video of him slapping a female passenger’s face went viral online.

The assault took place on Thursday evening in the Rangsit area and involved a driver later identified as Mana Ngamnern, Transport Co general manager Jeerasak Yaowatsakul said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

