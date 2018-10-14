Van driver faces sack for slapping woman’s face

The driver of a Bangkok-Lop Buri passenger van will be fined and blacklisted by the state-owned Transport Co and also faces the sack after a video of him slapping a female passenger’s face went viral online.
The assault took place on Thursday evening in the Rangsit area and involved a driver later identified as Mana Ngamnern, Transport Co general manager Jeerasak Yaowatsakul said on Saturday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
