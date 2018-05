A police officer directing traffic outside a school in Nakhon Nayok has impressed pupils – along with their parents and passing motorists – with his creative costumes.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Tanit Bussabong has become a darling for netizens after pictures of him wearing cartoon costumes while on duty outside Anuban Nakhon Nahok kindergarten in Muang district went viral.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS