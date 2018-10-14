Yala steps up security measures to preempt violent attacks

BANGKOK, 14th October 2018 (NNT) — Authorities in Yala have stepped up security measures to preempt planned violent attacks.
The Yala Provincial Police have led military personnel and security volunteers in setting up security checkpoints on Pipitpakdi Road in the Yala City Municipality to inspect drivers and vehicles.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
