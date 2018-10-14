Betong checkpoint in Yala
South

Yala steps up security measures to preempt violent attacks

By TN / October 14, 2018

BANGKOK, 14th October 2018 (NNT) — Authorities in Yala have stepped up security measures to preempt planned violent attacks.

The Yala Provincial Police have led military personnel and security volunteers in setting up security checkpoints on Pipitpakdi Road in the Yala City Municipality to inspect drivers and vehicles.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close