Satun immigration chief transferred after video clip of five-hour queues at checkpoint

The chief of Satun Immigration Office has been transferred to an inactive post after a Facebook video clip complained of long queues at a checkpoint in the southern province.
Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakpal issued the order on Friday to transfer Satun immigration chief Pol Col Phuwasit Mekhi and four immediate subordinates.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
