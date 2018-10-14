Red baht bus in Satun
South

Satun immigration chief transferred after video clip of five-hour queues at checkpoint

By TN / October 14, 2018

The chief of Satun Immigration Office has been transferred to an inactive post after a Facebook video clip complained of long queues at a checkpoint in the southern province.

Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakpal issued the order on Friday to transfer Satun immigration chief Pol Col Phuwasit Mekhi and four immediate subordinates.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

