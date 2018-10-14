Surin Island National Park
Similan-Surin islands to reopen for visitors from Monday

By TN / October 14, 2018

The Similan-Surin islands, popular tourist attractions in the Andaman sea, will be reopened to visitors as of Monday October 15, but the number of visitors will be capped at 3,325 a day to prevent overcrowding.

Of the number of visitors to be allowed on the two islands, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation set the number of visitors for Koh See at not more than 1,700 per day and not exceeding 1,625 for Koh Paed whereas the number of scuba divers at 21 dive spots has been set at 525 a day.

