PM leads officials, public in paying homage to late monarch

BANGKOK, 14th October 2018 (NNT) – On the eve of October 13th, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led state officials and members of the public in a candle-lit ceremony at Sanam Luang, in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Accompanied by his wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, Gen Prayut paid his respects to the image of His Majesty the late King, observed 89 seconds of silence, and presided over a candle-lit ceremony to commemorate the reign of the late monarch.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.