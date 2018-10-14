The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
PM leads officials, public in paying homage to late monarch

By TN / October 14, 2018

BANGKOK, 14th October 2018 (NNT) – On the eve of October 13th, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led state officials and members of the public in a candle-lit ceremony at Sanam Luang, in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Accompanied by his wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, Gen Prayut paid his respects to the image of His Majesty the late King, observed 89 seconds of silence, and presided over a candle-lit ceremony to commemorate the reign of the late monarch.

