Two killed in double accident on narrow Roi Et road

A woman pharmacist was burned to death when her car crashed head-on into another car whose driver was also killed on a narrow road in Roi Et province on Friday evening.
Another vehicle tried to avoid the wreckage but ended up hitting a car in the opposite lane, which was in turn hit on the rear, resulting in three people being injured.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
