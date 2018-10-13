Wat Burapha Phiram in Roi Et, the highest standing Buddha
Two killed in double accident on narrow Roi Et road

By TN / October 13, 2018

A woman pharmacist was burned to death when her car crashed head-on into another car whose driver was also killed on a narrow road in Roi Et province on Friday evening.

Another vehicle tried to avoid the wreckage but ended up hitting a car in the opposite lane, which was in turn hit on the rear, resulting in three people being injured.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

