May 12, 2022

Pattaya to host ‘Bikini Beach Race 2022’ on October 29th

20 mins ago TN
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Photo: Wayne77. CC BY-SA 4.0.




We want to remind you in advance of the “Bikini Beach Race 2022” on October 29th — the hottest event in Pattaya!

The Pattaya “Bikini Beach Race 2022” is a running race on Pattaya beach where you will get a chance to run shoulders against shoulders with many influencers and watch a cool musical performance at the end of the running.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Beach at night

Allegedly drunken foreigner gets into car crash with famous Thai ex-convict Youtubers in Pattaya

2 days ago TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Over a hundred tourists evacuated from hotel overnight in Jomtien when smoke began filling hallways

1 week ago TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

8 Chinese nationals, 6 Burmese, and 2 Thais arrested at party in Pattaya, allegedly with illegal drugs

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Luxury Call Scam Gang Busted in Chiang Mai

13 mins ago TN
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Pattaya to host ‘Bikini Beach Race 2022’ on October 29th

20 mins ago TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

COVID to Become Endemic Soon in Thailand

15 hours ago TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

‘Endemic sandbox’ proposed for islands, nightspots would reopen

15 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Kanchanaburi school drops military-style uniforms for kindergarteners after backlash

15 hours ago TN