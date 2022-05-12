Pattaya to host ‘Bikini Beach Race 2022’ on October 29th









We want to remind you in advance of the “Bikini Beach Race 2022” on October 29th — the hottest event in Pattaya!

The Pattaya “Bikini Beach Race 2022” is a running race on Pattaya beach where you will get a chance to run shoulders against shoulders with many influencers and watch a cool musical performance at the end of the running.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





