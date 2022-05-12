Pattaya to host ‘Bikini Beach Race 2022’ on October 29th
We want to remind you in advance of the “Bikini Beach Race 2022” on October 29th — the hottest event in Pattaya!
The Pattaya “Bikini Beach Race 2022” is a running race on Pattaya beach where you will get a chance to run shoulders against shoulders with many influencers and watch a cool musical performance at the end of the running.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
