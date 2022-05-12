Luxury Call Scam Gang Busted in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, May 12 (TNA) – Police arrested about 20 suspects at luxurious pool villas at the center of this northern province allegedly for operating a call scam.
Police raided eight pool villas at a housing estate in Chang Phuak sub-district. There they found about 20 people, some 20 computers and notebooks containing messages prepared for them to trick victims out of money. Their head told police each scam gangster received a monthly salary of 20,000 baht plus commissions.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA