Luxury Call Scam Gang Busted in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI, May 12 (TNA) – Police arrested about 20 suspects at luxurious pool villas at the center of this northern province allegedly for operating a call scam.

Police raided eight pool villas at a housing estate in Chang Phuak sub-district. There they found about 20 people, some 20 computers and notebooks containing messages prepared for them to trick victims out of money. Their head told police each scam gangster received a monthly salary of 20,000 baht plus commissions.

