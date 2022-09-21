B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing









BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – The cabinet approved a 287-millon-baht budget as compensation for the destruction of illegal fishing boats in the second-phase implementation of government policies to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said that as the government was suppressing IUU, it blocked a certain number of illegal fishing boats from operating since 2015. Consequently the owners of such boats suffered their maintenance costs.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





