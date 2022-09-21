September 21, 2022

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour. Photo: Duncan Wilson.




BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – The cabinet approved a 287-millon-baht budget as compensation for the destruction of illegal fishing boats in the second-phase implementation of government policies to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said that as the government was suppressing IUU, it blocked a certain number of illegal fishing boats from operating since 2015. Consequently the owners of such boats suffered their maintenance costs.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



