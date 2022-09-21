Virologist claims 70% of Thais may have been infected with COVID-19









Up to 70% of the population of Thailand may have been infected with COVID-19, as most cases have not been officially recorded because they were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms, according to Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

He said that the estimated infection rate is based on the assessments of blood tests conducted so far, adding that the Omicron variant has spread widely in the past several months, but most of people did not report their infections to health authorities because they had no or only mild symptoms and only those admitted for treatment at hospitals have been recorded.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

