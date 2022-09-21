Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bureau of the Royal Household has received permission to set up space at the Grand Palace for people to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second of the United Kingdom. Representatives from various agencies and many members of the public have already visited the site to pay their respects to the late queen.

His Majesty the King permitted the Bureau of the Royal Household to allocate space for people to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth the Second. The bureau placed a portrait of the late queen at Mani Noppharat gate in the Grand Palace, where it will remain until September 25.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





