September 21, 2022

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Photo: 2008guangzhou.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bureau of the Royal Household has received permission to set up space at the Grand Palace for people to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second of the United Kingdom. Representatives from various agencies and many members of the public have already visited the site to pay their respects to the late queen.

His Majesty the King permitted the Bureau of the Royal Household to allocate space for people to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth the Second. The bureau placed a portrait of the late queen at Mani Noppharat gate in the Grand Palace, where it will remain until September 25.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Man held in Bangkok police custody for possessing six piranha fish for sale

1 day ago TN
Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

American man falls to death at office in Nonthaburi

4 days ago TN
Busy street in Nonthaburi

Man sought by police over abduction of a 16-year-old boy in Nonthaburi

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Virologist claims 70% of Thais may have been infected with COVID-19

14 hours ago TN