September 25, 2022

One police officer killed, two seriously injured after their patrol vehicle crashes during heavy storms in Rayong

3 days ago TN
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong. Photo: Phong Phat G. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A patrol police pickup truck from the Map Ta Phut Police Station rammed into high-mast lighting in Rayong during a heavy rain storm around midnight of Thursday, September 22nd, killing one officer and seriously injuring two more officers.

Map Ta Phut police officials and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene on Sukhumvit Road around 12:30 A.M. on Thursday after being notified of the road accident. Upon arrival, the patrol police car was found crashed into high-mass lighting in the middle of the road. Three injured police officers were stuck inside the vehicle.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



