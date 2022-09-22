Chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom forces schools to send students home









A number of schools in the Salaya district of Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province were abruptly closed this morning (Thursday) and all students sent home after chemicals leaked from a plastic yarn factory.

People living within a few kilometres of the plant, belonging to Indorama Polyester Industries, were also advised stay home, wear their face masks and to close all windows and doors, as the Pollution Control Department (PCD) dispatched officials to investigate the gas leak and to control the situation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





