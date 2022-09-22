September 25, 2022

Chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom forces schools to send students home

Thai male students of Level 2 (lower secondary education) at school

Thai male students of Level 2 (lower secondary education) at school. Photo: Phonlawat Eungsithong. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A number of schools in the Salaya district of Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province were abruptly closed this morning (Thursday) and all students sent home after chemicals leaked from a plastic yarn factory.

People living within a few kilometres of the plant, belonging to Indorama Polyester Industries, were also advised stay home, wear their face masks and to close all windows and doors, as the Pollution Control Department (PCD) dispatched officials to investigate the gas leak and to control the situation.

