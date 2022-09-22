September 25, 2022

Thailand Seriously Bids to host Expo 2028 in Phuket

3 days ago TN
The Siam Commercial Bank building in Phuket

The Siam Commercial Bank building in Phuket. Photo: Timokl.




BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The government and all parties concerned are doing their best to win the right to organize Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand, according to the government spokesman.

Announcing the determined efforts, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the government already sent its request to host the Specialised Expo by the name of “Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand” to Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



