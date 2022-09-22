139kg of crystal meth, speed pills seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok and Nonthaburi









Narcotics suppression police have seized 139 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 8,000 speed pills and arrested two suspects, one an alleged gang leader.

Sila Ja-uea, 42, of Chiang Mai, was arrested in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Wednesday and Bodin Phorpradit, 33, of Nonthaburi, was detained at Phra Ram 5 market in tambon Bang Sithong in Nonthaburi’s Muang district the same day. Mr Sila is the alleged gang leader.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





