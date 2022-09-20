Man held in Bangkok police custody for possessing six piranha fish for sale









A man was arrested yesterday (Monday) by police from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression Division after six piranha fish were found in his possession at his home in Sai Mai district of Bangkok.

The 21-year-old, identified only as “Abhisit” by the police, allegedly admitted that he originally bought the fish via Facebook, from a trader, and had been raising and selling the fish online for about a year prior to his arrest.

By Thai PBS World

