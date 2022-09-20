September 21, 2022

Former DPM Suthep Thaugsuban acquitted on B5.8bn corruption charge

1 day ago TN
Suthep during the Bangkok protests

Suthep taking a rest during the Bangkok protests. Photo: Suthep Thaugsuban / Facebook.




The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday acquitted former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban of alleged corruption in the 5.84-billion-baht project for construction of new buildings at police stations nationwide about a decade ago.

The court also acquitted the five co-defendants in the case – three senior police officers, a construction company and its managing director.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



