Former DPM Suthep Thaugsuban acquitted on B5.8bn corruption charge









The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday acquitted former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban of alleged corruption in the 5.84-billion-baht project for construction of new buildings at police stations nationwide about a decade ago.

The court also acquitted the five co-defendants in the case – three senior police officers, a construction company and its managing director.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





