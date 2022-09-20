Former DPM Suthep Thaugsuban acquitted on B5.8bn corruption charge
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday acquitted former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban of alleged corruption in the 5.84-billion-baht project for construction of new buildings at police stations nationwide about a decade ago.
The court also acquitted the five co-defendants in the case – three senior police officers, a construction company and its managing director.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
